BWSSB extends deadline to regularise illegal connections

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has set December 31 as the deadline for building owners to regularise their water and sewer connections, which it recently severed since they were unauthorised.

Many building owners have not submitted online applications to get the connections regularised.

BWSSB said it will sanction the connections without levying penalties, excluding buildings for which pro-rata charges will apply.

The board’s official statement said building owners failing to get their water and sewer connections regularised by December 31 will not only have penalties levied on them but will also face a complaint with the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) for further legal action.