BWSSB to hold water adalats on Thursday

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalats in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11 am.
Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections will be settled at the event.
Consumers from these BWSSB subdivisions — (South-2)-2, (South-2)-1, (Southwest-2)-3, (Southwest -2)-2, (Southeast-1)-3, (East-2)-3, (Northwest-1)-2, (North-1)-2, and (North-1)-1 — can participate.
Call 1916 for details or to report problems related to water supply.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet
Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years
Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered
Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys
Why Kerala often reports first disease cases
Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees