BWSSB to hold water adalats on Thursday

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 23:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalats in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11 am.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections will be settled at the event.

Consumers from these BWSSB subdivisions — (South-2)-2, (South-2)-1, (Southwest-2)-3, (Southwest -2)-2, (Southeast-1)-3, (East-2)-3, (Northwest-1)-2, (North-1)-2, and (North-1)-1 — can participate.

Call 1916 for details or to report problems related to water supply.

Bengaluru
BWSSB
Water adalat

