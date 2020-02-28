Campus Front members protest in front of Raj Bhavan, detained

As many as 50 members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) were arrested for staging a sudden protest in front of the Raj Bhavan without prior police permission on Thursday.

The CFI activists were protesting against the recent violence in New Delhi and what they called the failure of the police in handling the law and order situation.

Chethan Singh Rathore DCP (Central) said that between 3 and 3.30 pm on Thursday, about 50 members of CFI started marching from the General Post Office and approached the Raj Bhavan. When they sat in front of the main gate of the Raj Bhavan, the police rushed to the spot after security officials at Raj Bhavan alerted them.

“They had blocked traffic, leaving the entire stretch choked. As they resorted to shouting slogans and dharna, we bundled them into police vehicles,” he said. An FIR has been lodged against CFI activists for protesting without permission and also disrupting the movement of the public. They were booked for obstruction and unlawful assembly.

The protestors said protests were the right of every individual and refused to leave the spot till the governor came out and accepted their memorandum. All the protesters were detained and taken to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) ground on Mysuru Road.

CFI state member Mohammed Riyaz said the Union government is using RSS workers to unleash violence against innocent people in Delhi and they want to recreate another Gujarat kind of massacre. “We condemn such acts and also seek stringent action against people who are responsible for the violence in Delhi,” Riyaz said.