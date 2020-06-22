Chickpet traders opt for voluntary lockdown

The sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases across Bengaluru coupled with high mortality rates over the past few days have prompted thousands of traders in Chickpet to shut all business activities for a week.

Twelve merchant associations out of the 25 in the commercial and wholesale trade hub in Central Bengaluru have agreed to observe a “voluntary lockdown” for a week.

Leela Shivakumar, BJP corporator from Chickpet ward, told DH that nobody will be forced to observe the lockdown.

“The traders, in an effort not to add to the spread, have voluntarily expressed their wish to lock down,” said the corporator.

Chickpet has over 50,000 shops dealing in wholesale business, with a turnover of several crores per day.

Leela Shivakumar said the area sees about 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh floating population every day due to trade-related activities, and the number swells by another couple of lakhs during weekends.

According to the corporator, the area has about 400 inter-state returnees currently under home quarantine.

About 12 associations — including jewellery traders, silk cloth merchants, paper merchants, gems and stones merchants, and electrical goods traders — with more than 20,000 shops have expressed support, while a few others will hold a meeting with Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday to reach a collective decision.

Gautam Lunkad, secretary of Electrical Merchants Association (EMA), told DH, “Regardless of the decision tomorrow, our members have expressed their wish to shut the shops.”

Meanwhile, Sajjan Raj Mehta from the wholesale garments merchants’ association said the closing of business against the order or wish of the government will not yield any result.

“The lockdown can only be enforced by the order of the health ministry or the local civic administration, and not by a few associations.” However, Mehta said they will hold a meeting with the MLA to decide on the future course of action.

In the area, according to the corporator, “There are about 80-90 people identified as primary contacts of positive cases. There are three patients being treated at home itself as there is a shortage of beds at COVID hospitals. There was no case until June 5. But in the last few days, we have seen a sudden spurt and there has been a death as well. Keeping in mind the high density of population, all of us have collectively taken a decision.”

Sajjan Shah Market, Chickpet Plaza, MS Plaza in Mamulpet, Kilari Road, Cubbonpet have reported at least three to four cases in each of the commercial complexes ever since the lockdown.