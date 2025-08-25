Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India shares flood warning with Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds'

India put the Indus treaty in "abeyance" in April after the deadly terror attack on Hindu tourists in Kashmir.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 06:44 IST
PakistanFloodIndia-PakistanIndus Water Treaty

Follow us on :

Follow Us