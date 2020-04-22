CM BSY launches home delivery service for Bengaluru

Now, Bengalureans can stay home during the lockdown and still get groceries and medicines.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched a citywide home delivery service that citizens can access via phone or through WhatsApp, which he said was India’s first such system.

Anchored by MP Tejasvi Surya, the home delivery system was piloted in his Bengaluru South constituency. “It was a success. In seven days, more than 11,000 customers were served. Now, it has been decided to implement it across Bengaluru’s municipal limits. This is a good and important step towards ensuring safety of citizens,” Yediyurappa said.

“Citizens can call 080-61914960 or message on WhatsApp to get daily supplies and medicines delivered home. Using WhatsApp for delivery through nearby stores is the first in India,” Yediyurappa said.

More than 18,000 merchants — grocery shops, pharmacies and vegetable sellers — have been registered and geo-mapped for the service, according to the CM. “Citizens need to pay just Rs 10,” he said. “More than 5,000 delivery personnel are engaged in this.”

According to a statement from Surya’s office, this was India’s first WhatsApp bot-enabled service. It is also India’s first integrated voice and messaging platform.

Citizens can call the number and speak to the call centre volunteer to place an order. They can also use WhatsApp to type out the list of items or send a photo of the list of items required, including a picture of the doctor’s prescription in the case of medicines. The delivery will be made within a day.

“This helpline has been operational in Bengaluru South police division limits since April 12,” Surya said. “We’ve developed the platform in such a way that whenever a customer places an order, the items are bought from the store located closest to the customer’s house,” he said.