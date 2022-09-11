Congress sends Surya dosas after video shows him visiting eateries amid B'luru floods

Days after Tejasvi Surya faced flak for Opposition parties for visiting and promoting dosas and 'Uppittu' from a popular eatery in Bengaluru while the city was inundated amid rains, the Congress went a step further and sent the Bangalore South MP 10 dosas from restaurants across the city to take a stand against his actions.

Slamming Surya for not caring about the people of the city, Congress workers ordered 10 dosas and sent it to the MP’s office through delivery partners. A video of this was doing the rounds on social media.

Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his iressponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru.

Let him have this free dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament.@rssurjewala @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/vI9sQUcvXw — ತೇಜೆಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್.ಸಿ. (@Tejaskc1) September 10, 2022

“Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his irresponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him a parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru. Let him have this free Dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament,” a Congress worker tweeted.

A video of Surya savouring dosa and promoting a hotel had triggered a controversy on social media last week, with several users slamming the lawmaker up for being ‘tone deaf’ as parts of the city reeled under floods and waterlogging.

The Opposition slammed the MP for not visiting any flood-hit areas.

In the video, Surya is heard saying that he is at a restaurant at Padmanabhanagar. “I came here as I was tempted after seeing the photo of this dosa on Instagram. The Benne Masala Dosa is very good,” he says in the video, asking people to visit the restaurant. “Uppittu is also good.. Please try that, too,” he is heard saying.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal, who was among those who shared Surya’s video on social media platforms, said it was dated September 5. “Tejasvi Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bengaluru was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood-affected region?” she asked.