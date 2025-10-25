Menu
Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade among 22 booked for investment fraud in UP's Baghpat

Following multiple complaints, police registered a case under sections related to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 09:42 IST
Published 25 October 2025, 09:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFraudBollywood actorShreyas TalpadeAlok Nath

