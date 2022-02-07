Constables can't collect fines for non-ISI helmets: Bengaluru Traffic police

The Bengaluru traffic police have begun taking action against their own personnel involved in illegal activities.

In a press release, the traffic police reiterated that constables do not have the authority to collect fines on roads. Only officers with one star on their shoulder strap (assistant sub-inspectors) or wearing more stars are allowed to collect fines.

The release came after a video posted on social media showed a constable collecting Rs 100 fine from a motorcycle rider for not wearing an ISI-standard helmet. The traffic police identified the constable as Pavan Dyamannavar from the HAL airport traffic police station. The incident had taken place on the afternoon of February 4.

“The constable has been suspended for stopping and collecting fines when he did not have the authority to do that and also for misusing his authority and displaying bad behaviour,” the press release said.

It further said: “We would like to let the public know that the officers of the ranks of ASI and above are only allowed to levy spot fines and head constables and police constables do not have this authority.”

No penalty for now

The traffic police continued the drive against substandard helmets and, in the past 15 days, have been registering cases against those who sell substandard helmets on footpaths. While 17 cases were registered in the northern division in January, 10 cases were registered in the western division in the last 15 days.

In the eastern division, two cases have been registered for occupying footpaths in the last few days. “Under IPC section 283, we have registered these cases for occupying footpaths and not specifically for selling helmets. However, through this, we are trying to create awareness about the dangers of substandard helmets,” said K M Shantharaju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East).

The traffic police also clarified no fines are currently being levied for wearing substandard helmets. For the last 15 days, the police have been educating two-wheeler riders to wear only ISI-standard helmets for their safety.