Coronavirus: ‘Paid holiday’ drives thousands out of Bengaluru

Hours before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the lockdown of the entire state, thousands of people left Bengaluru for their hometowns, in a move that may spread the virus to the districts.

The chief minister’s announcement via Twitter came around 9.30 pm. However, the paid holiday declared by the government without sealing the district border led to many people leaving the state capital in a hurry.

While the government’s decision to direct all companies not to cut pay or sack employees due to the hardship brought by the lockdown, many decided to leave Bengaluru where the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing on a regular basis.

At the Nelamangala toll booth, the hurry to exit the city created a traffic snarl right up to the down ramp of the flyover. Similar cases were witnessed in toll booths towards other directions of the city.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan expressed concern about the movement of people. “This is the time to serve our country by staying at home. Do cooperate with govt’s orders. Do not travel to other places. Stay wherever you are. This is for the well-being of everyone and of the country. Be the warriors to fight #COVID19. Let us all join hands to fight this,” he said.