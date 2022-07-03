Covid-19: A month after schools reopened in Bengaluru, first vaccination of children below 100%

A month after schools and colleges reopened in the city, the BBMP is yet to inject 100% of the children aged between 12 and 14 with the Covid vaccine.

State health department data puts Bengaluru the lowest in vaccination coverage for the 12-14 age group children. All other districts have achieved 100% coverage, but Bengaluru’s coverage stands at 97%, while the second dose coverage is even more appalling with just 54%.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, however, were bullish about vaccinating the target population. “The composition of population in Bengaluru is different compared to other districts,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra said.

“Many schools reopened on June 6. We have worked intensively over the last three weeks. We were close to reaching 50% three weeks ago, but now we have reached 97%. We are confident of covering the remaining population,” Dr Chandra said.

Senior BBMP officials told DH that tracking the last few children has been difficult.

“Some parents refused to get their children vaccinated. Though the number of such parents are less, it still affects the coverage,” a senior health department official said, with another official adding that locating and vaccinating out-of-school children is an even bigger challenge.

With schools reopening and Covid cases spiking, experts insist on the need to ramp up vaccination.

“Pediatricians should recommend vaccination since many parents are doubtful (about jabbing their children). Many students have common cold and flu symptoms due to a change in weather conditions. They, therefore, cannot be vaccinated. This could have hit the vaccine coverage,” said M K Sudarshan, Chairman, Karnataka Covid Technical Action Committee (TAC).