COVID-19: DIG's private walk in Cubbon Park leads to suspension of Horticulture Dept official

The ‘highhandedness’ of a senior IPS officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), who forced officials to open the gate of Cubbon Park for his morning walk, has led to the suspension of a deputy director of the Horticulture Department the order for which was issued on Saturday.

The order, a copy of which is available with DH, read that Horticulture Department Deputy Director Kusuma has been placed under suspension for "allowing a senior police officer" and "groups of people" inside the park in violation of the guidelines issued by the state and the central government.

The order did not mention the name of the IPS officer. However, sources told DH that a "DIG-level officer holding a key position in the city police used to exert pressure through jurisdictional police inspector".

A senior official said the deputy director has become a scapegoat. "She has come to work regularly during the lockdown and ensured lower-rung officials complete several crucial tasks in the park during the summer. An inspector would put pressure to open the park's gate next to the high court. She made a mistake by not reporting the matter to the department's director," a senior official told DH.

'Law enforcers breaking the law'

DH reached out to Secretary of Agriculture Department Rajender Kumar Kataria. The official, however, said that the matter has been reported to the government. "The matter has been discussed with the minister and a report has been submitted to the government in this regard," he said.

The source in the department said the secretary was on a routine inspection on Saturday morning when he saw a group of people sitting close together inside the park without wearing mask and the gate from Century Club thrown open for influential people. "The secretary was enquiring about the lack of discipline with the security officer in charge of the park when a constable arrived and told the security officer to keep the gate open for the IPS officer's 'private walk'," he said.

Upon learning that the deputy director was aware of the DIG officer's 'private walk', action has been initiated against her for reporting the matter to higher ups. "If those enforcing the rule break the rule, what can she do?" he asked.