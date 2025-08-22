Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US halts worker visas for commercial truck drivers after deadly Florida crash involving Indian man

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that failing to adequately enforce driver qualification standards poses serious safety concerns and increases the likelihood of crashes.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 11:45 IST
World newsUnited States of AmericatransportationTrucks

Follow us on :

Follow Us