Covid-19 testing camp to be held at Bowring Institute today

Bowring Institute is holding a free Covid-19 testing camp for all its employees and members today. The camp is sponsored by BBMP in association with Kidwai and Anand Diagnostics. The camp, being held at the club and has received an enthusiastic response with over 300 members registering for a test.

“While the main reason for this test is to ensure our members are not exposed to Covid-19 from any of the staff serving them when we reopen on September 14, we are also joining hands with the BBMP in the war against this dreaded virus. We need to conduct more tests and break the chain”, says H S Srikanth, Honorary Secretary of Bowring Institute.

The camp also addresses the dread many have in going for such tests with the probability of quarantine in difficult conditions and the uncertainty around availability of beds in hospitals. “In case of anybody testing positive at the camp, we will assist them with guidance and medical care for home quarantine. In case that is not possible, we will assist them with a quarantine facility in a hotel close to their residence. For the convenience and comfort of our members we are even reserving a part of our guest quarters as a quarantine centre. They are assured of all services such as food and medical care right here. We will take care of them till they test negative and leave like they are a part of our family”, says Srikanth.

Given that it is difficult for the BBMP to conduct mass testing across the city, such camps will help in offering clues. “Our staff come from different clusters of the city. Many dwell in compounds with a cluster of houses. These are high density settlements and risky. So, in case someone tests positive, the BBMP can act swiftly and ensure the cluster doesn’t become a hotspot”, explains Srikanth.

“More social clubs and facilities should come forward and organise such camps. As we open up, we need to make the places safer. People who visit the clubs or hotels should be assured that they are in a safe place. One person serving food in a club or hotel, if positive, can be a super-spreader”, says Dr Srinivas Gowda, Medical Officer – Health (east), BBMP.

Bowring Institute had served as a quarantine facility for government doctors who had to take a mandatory break from service. The quarters are well-appointed with 24-hour service and close to hospitals in case a patient needs to be admitted.