Crackdown on Bengaluru autos begins, drivers stage protest

Three days after issuing notice to taxi aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido, hundreds of auto rickshaws were fined and several were seized by inspectors from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the city on Monday, leading to spot protests by drivers who questioned the government's failure to act against the companies.

RTO officials in K R Puram, Electronic City, Jayanagar, Rajajinagar and other areas imposed penalties of Rs 500 on each auto rickshaw that was found to be overcharging the commuters via the aggregator apps. Auto rickshaw services on the apps, however, were available even as the crackdown continued.

"The action was taken as per the orders of the Transport Commissioner. Due to an ongoing case in the High Court, we can't act against the aggregators. There is no provision to ban the apps. We had given prior information to the auto rickshaw drivers not to get bookings through the aggregators. Those found to be violating the rules have been fined Rs 500," a senior official told DH.

However, auto rickshaw drivers questioned the action. "Why are they punishing the drivers for the fault of the aggregators? We are in no way responsible for the fixing of the fares. Moreover, the inspectors are booking the rides through Ola, Uber and Rapido apps to catch the drivers. Aren't they violating the law by using the app?," questioned Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union's Rudramurthy.

Kantaraj, an auto driver, said he has been issued a notice for violating various norms. "The penalty may go up to Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000," he said.