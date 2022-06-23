Didn’t give permission for flex boards welcoming PM Modi, says BBMP

The BBMP has given a week’s time for removing flex boards and banners that were put up in various parts of Bengaluru for the visit of PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, BBMP boss Tushar Girinath asserted that the civic body had not given any permission for the boards to welcome Modi.

Girinath was at pains to explain the action taken by the civic body to rid the city of the flex menace. While he claimed that the BBMP had removed 16,000 flex boards/banners and had not given any permissions following a ban imposed by the high court, thousands of hoardings sprouted up on streets where the prime minister travelled.

He said the BBMP had not filed any case against the violators and added that flex boards can be permitted in “certain emergency situations”. He said the BBMP issued an order on June 18 for removing the boards and given a week’s time. Action will be taken if the deadline is not met.