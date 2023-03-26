Double delight: Bengaluru gets mobility card

Bengalureans enjoyed a double treat on Saturday. In addition to the Whitefield metro line, the Rupay National Common Mobility Card was also launched in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolically launched the NCMC when he used it to pay for a metro train ticket at Whitefield (Kadugodi) station on Saturday.

Launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the NCMC is a prepaid transit-cum multipurpose card. It can be used for different transport services. For example, in Bengaluru, you will be able to use the NCMC to buy a metro train ticket as well as a BMTC bus ticket.

You can also use the card for fuel payments, shopping, dining, parking, toll payments and low-value offline contactless payments. RBL Bank is the banking partner for the NCMC launched in Bengaluru

How to get the card?

The NCMC will be available at metro stations and RBL Bank branches starting March 30.

The NCMC balance can be updated at ticket counters and card top-up terminals in metro stations. POS machines will also be available for accepting and loading cards. You can also top up your cards using RBL Bank’s MoBank app.

Women power

Two women loco pilots — Priyanka P and Priyanka Bellary — operated the inaugural metro train that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Saturday.

The train had engines at both ends. Priyanka P operated the train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Sri Sathya Sai Hospital. Priyanka Bellary steered the return train.