ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 crore of Bengaluru-based company

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Pvt. Ltd in Bengaluru on Friday.

ED issued an order to freeze Rs 370 crores worth of assets of the company including bank balances, payment gateway balances & crypto balances of Flipvolt crypto-currency exchange.

ED has conducted searches at various premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru and has issued an order to freeze the company's bank balances, payment gateway balances & crypto balances of Flipvolt crypto-currency exchange totalling to Rs 370 crores worth of assets pic.twitter.com/0JXJfnwcsq — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

More to follow...