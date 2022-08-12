ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 crore of Bengaluru-based company

ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 cr of B'luru-based cos

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 12 2022, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 18:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Pvt. Ltd in Bengaluru on Friday. 

ED issued an order to freeze Rs 370 crores worth of assets of the company including bank balances, payment gateway balances & crypto balances of Flipvolt crypto-currency exchange.

More to follow...

Enforcement Directorate
Bengaluru
Karnataka
