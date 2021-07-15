Fake civil suits filed to usurp prime properties: HC enquiry

Several false suits were filed before the Court of Small Causes with the sole intention of usurping prime properties in Bengaluru, says a preliminary domestic enquiry conducted following a petition in the High Court of Karnataka.

Considering the gravity of the matter, Justice Krishna S Dixit has directed the petition to be treated as a PIL petition.

The single-judge bench had ordered the domestic enquiry after the petitioner, Shah Harilal Bhikabhai and Company, alleged fraudulent decrees. The petitioner stated that the fraud came to light when the bailiff appeared at the property along with policemen to evict the original owners. The petitioner found that some strangers had filed a suit, following which a decree and an execution order were passed. On June 11, 2021, the state government entrusted the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which subsequently formed a special team under a deputy superintendent of police to investigate the matter.