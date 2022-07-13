FIR against Bengaluru school for operating sans permit

An FIR has been registered against a Bengaluru school for running classes without the government’s license.

Based on a complaint by Block Education Officer North-1 Ramesh V, the Byadarahalli police booked a case against Orchids - The International School located on Magadi Road.

In his complaint, Ramesh stated that the management of the school had not taken a license from the education department to run the school. Without permission, the school admitted students from kindergarten to grade 7. Classes are being conducted for the current academic year.

The school has been accused of cheating the children, parents and the public by not having valid permission.

The Byadarahalli police said that they have issued a notice to the secretary and principal of the school to appear for questioning.

However, in a statement, Orchids stated, "We have applied for all the necessary permissions/licenses/authorisations from the state education department and we were expecting the approvals. On the basis of our ongoing construction work and looking at our infrastructure and brand name, many parents have shown interest to enroll their kids. It was only recently we received a rejection intimation from them due to clarifications required and thereby we have reapplied and sought all the approvals. We are hopeful to receive permission shortly."

The school further added, "In the interim, we are redirecting the parents to other nearby Orchid branches ensuring the continuity for their children's education and they will receive all the services offered at our schools as per our standard practices. We are a law-abiding and responsible school chain with over 60+ branches in the country and at Orchids International School, holistic education of our students is pivotal."