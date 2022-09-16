Fire breaks out in godown at Bengaluru's Banjara Layout

Fire breaks out in godown at B'luru's Banjara Layout

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 16 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 11:45 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A fire broke out at a private plywood godown in Banjara Layout near Kalkere Horamavu Agara in Bengaluru on Friday.

Three fire engines have reached the spot but they are struggling to douse the fire. 

The godown is located in the heart of a residential area. Residents in the nearby areas have been evacuated. 

More to follow...

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

