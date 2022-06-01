Fishkill in Bengaluru lake with sewage plant stumps BBMP

In yet another incident of fishkill in Bengaluru lakes, over 100 fish were seen floating dead in Bhattarahalli Lake in KR Puram on Tuesday.
Local residents said that a few fish were seen floating on Monday, but the number increased drastically by Tuesday.
“The lake was rejuvenated just last year. Also, since a diversion channel and sewage treatment plant (STP) are in place, there is no sewage entry into the lake. We are not sure if the lake is getting polluted through some other means,” said Balaji Raghottham, a resident of KR Puram.
A few other regular visitors suggested that the STP water may have to be tested to ensure the lake is sewage-free.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials who visited the spot said that the fish death could be due to fishing activities in the lake.
“We have assessed the situation. The initial inspection shows that wrong fishing practices may have caused the fishkill. We are regularly monitoring the quality of water discharged by the STP and checking it is up to the standards,” said the BBMP engineer who visited the lake on Tuesday.
