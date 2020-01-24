For the first time, BBMP pourakarmikas will march at the Republic Day parade

For the first time, a contingent of BBMP civic workers (pourakarmikas) will march at the 71st Republic Day parade and spread the message of cleanliness.

The civic body is working hard to improve its Swachh ranking at the all-India level and is leaving no stones unturned. This time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike wants to use the Republic Day to underscore the message of cleanliness.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar told mediapersons that the contingent of civic workers will be the key attraction at this year’s parade.

“Conveying the message of Swachh Bharat to the general public, a contingent of our pourakarmikas will take part in the marchpast for the first time,” Kumar said.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will hoist the tricolour at 9 am, followed by showering of flowers by an Indian Air Force chopper.

The commissioner said as many as 1,750 people will march in 44 contingents in the Republic Day event on Sunday. Dress rehearsal for the event has been going on in full swing from Thursday at the Manekshaw Parade ground.

A variety of cultural programmes involving 2,000 students from various city schools have also been organised to enthrall the audience. The 20 soldiers’ teams of the Indian Army Service Corps — the tornadoes will perform daredevil stunts on motorcycles.

Demonstrating the state forces’ preparedness to take on the enemies during a terror incident, the Garuda force of the Karnataka police’s Internal Security Division will demonstrate the ‘bus intervention’ exercise.

Elaborating on the security arrangements, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said: “The entire parade ground will be under surveillance on 70 CCTV cameras. We have deployed 75 officers in and around the parade ground for vigilance and security.”

Rao said the police have stepped up vigilance and are keeping a tab on accommodations like hotels and lodges to track the likely movement of suspicious elements.

“On Sunday, 150 officers and 943 police personnel, headed by nine DCPs, will be on duty to ensure safe (Republic Day) celebrations,” said the commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Urban, G N Shivamurthy said: “A total of 10,000 seats have been arranged for the invitees and dignitaries. The seats are divided into various categories, including VVIPs, VIPs, freedom fighters, defence personnel and the general public.”

He said all arrangements have been made to handle emergency situations during the celebrations at the parade grounds.