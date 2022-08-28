Ganesh festival at Idgah: Will decide soon, says Bommai

Ganesh festival at Idgah: Will decide soon, says Bommai

Bommai said that the government was reviewing the applications submitted by various groups

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 03:45 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Amidst demands from right-wing groups to hold Ganesh Chaturthi event at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would take a call on that soon.

Noting that Revenue Minister R Ashoka had held a meeting with senior officials about the issue, he said that the government was reviewing the applications submitted by various groups. “We will take a call as soon as the process is complete,” he said.

Also Read | Don't delay permission for idol installation applications: BBMP directs officers

To a question on the continued controversy, Bommai said that there wasn’t any confusion about the issue.

Bommai said that he was not aware of any discussions on changing state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who completed three years as head of the state unit on Sunday.

Kateel is running the party effectively for the last three years and has toured the entire state eight to 10 times, Bommai said, adding that the party was going ahead under his leadership.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ganesh Chaturthi
Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

Why NASA is going back to the moon

Why NASA is going back to the moon

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

 