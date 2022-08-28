Ganesh festival at Idgah: Will decide soon, says Bommai

Amidst demands from right-wing groups to hold Ganesh Chaturthi event at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would take a call on that soon.
Noting that Revenue Minister R Ashoka had held a meeting with senior officials about the issue, he said that the government was reviewing the applications submitted by various groups. “We will take a call as soon as the process is complete,” he said.
Also Read | Don't delay permission for idol installation applications: BBMP directs officers
To a question on the continued controversy, Bommai said that there wasn’t any confusion about the issue.
Bommai said that he was not aware of any discussions on changing state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who completed three years as head of the state unit on Sunday.
Kateel is running the party effectively for the last three years and has toured the entire state eight to 10 times, Bommai said, adding that the party was going ahead under his leadership.
