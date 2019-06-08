HC takes BBMP to task over lakes

The high court asked the BBMP and state to explain the cause for the disappearance of 15 lakes in the city in the past four and a half years.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Dinesh Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by Citizen Action’s Group seeking directions to the corporation to ensure effective maintenance of the stormwater drains.

In its 1st December 2014 order, the court, based on status report filed by the BBMP, had observed that there were 183 lakes in Bengaluru. When the Palike on Friday submitted that the number was 168, the court sought to know about the disappearance of the remaining 15 lakes.

The court also sought a statement on the appointment of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (as an expert committee) for conducting an audit/survey of the lakes and to submit it in the next date of hearing.

The BBMP has submitted a memo stating that of 168 lakes, 19 have lost their characteristics and are now being utilised as bus stand, stadium, office of the Pollution Control Board among others.

The BBMP said it has fully developed and is maintaining 75 lakes of the 168. The flow of sewage water into these lakes has been completely blocked, it added.

Of the 168 lakes, the BDA handed over 58 lakes to the Palike on September 14, 2016. Tenders for development of these lakes have been sent to the government for approval, the memo said.

The hearing has been adjourned to June 13.