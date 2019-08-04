'Hello Neighbour' to keep vigil in the neighbourhood

To minimise crimes in the city, new police commissioner Bhaskar Rao plans to introduce ‘Hello Neighbour', a system that involves citizens participation.

Speaking to DH Rao said "we starting the 'Hello Neighbour' programme. Everyone staying in the city should their neighbours. If they talk to each other regularly, we can bring down urban crimes."

Bengaluru has become a city of anonymity. If you know your neighbours well, they will be the first one to respond to your problem. People in apartments are unaware of the people staying in the building, Rao said.

This is a type of beat system, where residents' welfare associations will be part of that group. In times of emergency, the police will take time to reach the spot. But when the neighbours know each other, they would respond quickly, he said.

The criminals take advantage of the lack of contact between neighbours. So we want neighbours to interact more. This initiative will also help them keep watch on strangers in the locality.