Honeybee attack at Freedom Park: Eight cops hurt, one in ICU

Eight policemen suffered varying degrees of injuries when a swarm of honeybees ferociously attacked them at Freedom Park in the heart of Bengaluru on Thursday morning, officials said.

Among them, injuries suffered by an assistant sub-inspector were serious enough to warrant intensive care. An inspector was also one of the victims.

While six policemen were treated briefly before being discharged in the evening, the ASI and another policeman will remain under medical observation until Friday.

A group of 20 policemen had lined up for the roll call ahead of bandobast duties at the protest venue when a hive of bees from a tree came for them around 9 am. The bees stung them at will and wherever they could land — on faces, necks, hands, chests, shoulders, backs and where not.

Who smashed the hive?

It’s not clear what caused the bee attack. Police suspect that a flock of vultures smashed the hive, scattering the bees. Another theory is that someone threw stones at the beehive.

The cops had been drawn from Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kamakshipalya and other police stations to maintain law and order at the city’s premier protest venue.

