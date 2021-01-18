IISc gets special network intelligence lab

The Centre for Networked Intelligence inaugurated its latest networking lab housed at the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering of the Indian Institute of Science on Monday.

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network testbed which will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualisation and network slicing.

The testbed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms (Cisco DNAC centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points and an identity management suite.

The Centre for Networked Intelligence, a recently established centre at IISc, is a Cisco CSR initiative to develop next-generation networking methodologies and concept solutions that can derive knowledge from evolved networks of the future.

Krishna Sundaresan, vice president, engineering, Cisco India and SAARC, said, “Through the Centre for Networked Intelligence, we aim to help students gain insight into a new generation of networking technologies and equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to experiment with and craft cutting-edge networking solutions.”

Prof Rajesh Sundaresan, convener, Centre for Networked Intelligence, said: “We are quite excited about the centre and its activities. The focus is not just on transporting data, but on creating useful and actionable knowledge from the data.”

He said that the centre’s goal is to create the intellectual capital and the engineering solutions for knowledge extraction and distributed decision making.