Increase BMTC fleet to 14,000: Greenpeace

Increase BMTC fleet to 14,000: Greenpeace

The letter also demanded bus lanes to decongest Bengaluru to make bus commute timely and reliable

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 31 2023, 03:30 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 04:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Greenpeace India has said the state government's free bus travel for women was only the first step as more measures were required to reform the public transportation sector, including increase of the BMTC fleet to 14,000.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the organisation said Karnataka requires multiple interventions to make public transport accessible and affordable to the public, including a 24X7 grievance redressal mechanism.

Also Read | Govt buses will be free for all women in Karnataka: Minister

Among the measures suggested were the reservation of seats for women, elderly and sexual minorities. Increase the bus fleet to 10,000 by the end of the year and to 14,000 in the next five years, it said. 

The letter also demanded bus lanes to decongest Bengaluru to make bus commute timely and reliable.

"While there is momentum with the government to address women's safety and needs in public transportation, investments in urban transportation are largely gender-blind. Building a city for women is essentially building a city for all," it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Greenpeace

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 