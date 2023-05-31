Increase BMTC fleet to 14,000: Greenpeace

Greenpeace India has said the state government's free bus travel for women was only the first step as more measures were required to reform the public transportation sector, including increase of the BMTC fleet to 14,000.
In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the organisation said Karnataka requires multiple interventions to make public transport accessible and affordable to the public, including a 24X7 grievance redressal mechanism.
Also Read | Govt buses will be free for all women in Karnataka: Minister
Among the measures suggested were the reservation of seats for women, elderly and sexual minorities. Increase the bus fleet to 10,000 by the end of the year and to 14,000 in the next five years, it said.
The letter also demanded bus lanes to decongest Bengaluru to make bus commute timely and reliable.
"While there is momentum with the government to address women's safety and needs in public transportation, investments in urban transportation are largely gender-blind. Building a city for women is essentially building a city for all," it said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall
Grass is not always greener overseas
Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes
TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat
AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts
Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium
Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station
Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry
Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study
If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur