IPS officer Isha Pant’s multiple transfers raise eyebrows

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2020, 00:21am ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 01:46am ist
The shadow boxing for power within the Bengaluru City Police surfaced on Saturday, with the state government triggering confusion by issuing multiple transfer orders of IPS officers, including that of Isha Pant, DCP, South East, who was transferred four days ago.

Revoking the IPS transfer order dated February 26, in which Isha Pant was transferred to CID as Superintendent of Police, the state government on Saturday morning issued an order revoking her posting as SP, CID, and continued her in the earlier post of DCP, South-East.

However, hours later, in a fresh order, Isha Pant was posted as DCP, Command Centre, located at the City Police Commissioner’s office, and transferred 2015 batch IPS officer Joshi Srinath Mahadev as DCP, South East. Similarly, IPS officer of the same batch Jinendra Khanagavi, who was posted at the Command Centre, was transferred to Internal Security Division as SP.

