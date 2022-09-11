JEE-Advanced 2022 results out; boy from Bengaluru emerges topper

The results of the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced 2022, were announced on Sunday.

Bengaluru boy R K Shishir, who took the exam from the Bombay zone, emerged as topper, officials said. According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.

Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.

Shishir, from Bengaluru, was a student of Narayana Techno school Sahakarnagar and had secured 56th rank in JEE Main at the national level.

He was also the 4th topper in KCET engineering stream, and secured the first rank in B.Pharma.

Speaking to DH, Shishir said that he wishes to join IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science engineering.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

