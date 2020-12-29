JICA-funded system to regulate traffic at 29 intersections

The state cabinet on Monday approved the implementation of an Advanced Traffic Information and Management System in the core area of Bengaluru, a project that has been in pipeline for at least two years now.

The new traffic management system, which will be implemented with grants provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will synchonise traffic in the city. In January 2018, the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the JICA in this regard.

The new system will make use of technology to regulate traffic at 29 intersections. The project promises more ease of transport by reducing queue lengths at main intersections and increasing the average travel speed of motorists.

In 2018, the JICA had signed a grant agreement with Karnataka for Rs 70 crore to implement the project.