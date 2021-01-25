Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead

Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru on Monday, police sources said. She was found hanging and is said to have died by suicide, officials said, adding that investigation is going on.

The actress had gained fame as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss Kannada season 3', and had acted in some movies like 'Uppu Huli Khara' and 'Kannada Gothilla'. According to sources, Jayashree, said to be in her 30s, was battling depression.

She had reportedly posted her state of mind on her Facebook page in June last year in which she said "I quit. Goodbye to this.... world and depression."

As her post triggered alarm among her followers and well-wishers, she allegedly deleted the post and had shared a new update saying, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all."