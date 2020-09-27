Karnataka bandh: Bengaluru Police beef up security; bonds, preventive arrests to rein in protesters

Karnataka bandh: Bengaluru Police beef up security

  • Sep 27 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 07:22 ist
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Police in the city and across the state have taken steps to maintain law and order during the Karnataka bandh on Monday called by farmers, labour unions, and various rights organisations.

Talking to the press, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has warned strict action against those participating in the bandh. “No one approached us for permission,” he said, adding that those protesting on the road will be arrested.

DG and IGP Praveen Sood has also issued orders to officers across the state to ensure the public is not affected by the protest.

The Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) of the respective range and Superintendents of Police (SP) at various districts have deployed large forces. 

Pant confirmed the deployment of 47 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons and 24 City Armed Reserve (CAR) battalions in Bengaluru, besides civil and traffic police of all the police stations.

Two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will ensure bandobast in each division, while Additional Commissioners and Joint Commissioners of Police will supervise two divisions each.

“We have started securing people involved in protests and bandhs in the past and collecting bonds from them as preventive measures,” Pant added.

At a meeting held on Sunday evening, Pant instructed station officers to start patrolling from 2 am and deploy forces at sensitive, non-sensitive, and other areas from 5 am, revealed a senior officer. Police have been instructed to take severe action if protesters forcibly shut down commercial establishments.

