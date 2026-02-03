<p>Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected by the BJP as the legislature party leader in the Manipur Legislative Party meeting in Delhi Tuesday. </p><p>The BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed party national general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/bjp-appoints-central-observer-for-election-of-manipur-legislature-party-leader-as-presidents-rule-to-expire-next-week-3883721">Tarun Chugh as the central observer</a> for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur.</p>.<p>Manipur has been under the President's rule since February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.</p><p>The central rule was imposed after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025.</p>