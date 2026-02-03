Menu
Yumnam Khemchand Singh elected as BJP's legislative party leader, set to be next Manipur CM

The BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:30 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 13:30 IST
Manipur

