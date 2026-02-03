<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix </a>on Tuesday announced the second season of actor-influencer Bhuvam Bam's comedy series "Dhindora", which revolves around a couple navigating love and tradition.</p>.<p>The second season is described as a comedy-drama where husband’s past collides with his wife’s powerful village household.</p>.This Week on OTT: Must-Watch New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar.<p>The writing team for the new season includes Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey.</p>.<p>The series is produced by Rohit Raj and Bam. Rohit Raj and Arvin Bhandari serve as executive producers.</p>.<p>In season one, Bam portrayed multiple characters and the story centred on the everyday life of a middle-class family whose fortunes turn when the father wins a lottery, touching on familial dynamics and unexpected events.</p>.<p>The first season was released on YouTube from October until December 2021. </p>