Karnataka Education Board caught off-guard by second consecutive question paper leak in preparatory SSLC exams

Amidst the state government’s efforts to conduct schools and college examinations without any malpractices, back-to-back incidents of question paper leak during the preparatory exams has posed a considerable threat to the examination season beginning from March especially for the 10th Board exams (SSLC) conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

Mocking at the preparedness of the Education Department, the preparatory question paper of English subject (second language) was leaked and widely circulated on social media platforms much before the commencement of the exam. The examination was scheduled to begin from 9:30 am and the leaked question paper was all over the virtual world since 8:22 am onwards. According to school management representatives, the question paper was leaked at Bengaluru, Kolar and Ballari districts.

Shockingly, on Tuesday as well the Mathematics subject question paper was leaked and the Board had filed a police complaint with the jurisdictional Malleshwaram police station. "These series of incidents of question paper leak during the preparatory exams has posed a serious threat to the main examination season. Unlike the previous years, this time the state board has been conducting the preparatory examination as well and has put in place all the security measures that will be adhered to during the actual examination process," said D Shashikumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).