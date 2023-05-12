Karnataka HC quashes GST notice against online gaming company 

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed the showcause notice against Bengaluru-based online gaming platform Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited (GTPL) over a Rs 21,000-crore Goods and Services Tax overdue.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar quashed the demand notice issued by GST authorities in September 2022.

Challenging the notice, GTPL submitted that it is not involved in the supply of ‘actionable claims’ as alleged by the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGSTI). It was claimed that its business model and the contractual arrangements would depict that it can never be involved in the supply of ‘actionable claim’ since it has no right or lien over the pooled money from players.

It was claimed by DGGSTI that GTPL had misclassified its supply as services and had been involved in the supply of ‘actionable claim’, which is goods. According to the department, GST ought to have been paid under Rule 31A of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules on the entire ‘buy-in’ amount at the rate of 28%, instead of 18% only on the platform fees which were being paid by GTPL.

However, the petitioner company argued that the demand itself is absurd. It said that while the entire revenue of the total online gaming industry in India is approximately Rs 15,000 crore, the demand against GTPL exceeds the revenue of the entire industry. The settled legal position is that ‘betting and gambling’ cannot take within its ambit any ‘game of skill’. Therefore, ‘Rummy’ automatically goes out of the ambit of GST provisions, the petition said.

“Even if players stake money while playing games of skill like Rummy, it does not become ‘betting and gambling’. Dozens of judgments conclusively settle this position, and the GST Department has erroneously contended that those judgments were erroneous and not binding precedents in law,” the petition stated.