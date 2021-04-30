Don't rush to hospitals on May 1 for vaccines: Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister asks 18-44-year-olds not to crowd hospitals as vaccination drive begins May 1

We've not got information from Serum on when vaccines will be supplied," he said

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2021, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 12:17 ist
K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-45 will not begin from May 1 in Bengaluru and rest of Karnataka as earlier announced, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar told reporters here on Friday. He asked those aged between 18 to 44 years to register on the Co-WIN portal and wait for the government to inform them once stocks arrive.

"Out of around 99.5 lakh doses, more than 95 lakh doses have been administered. Our vaccine wastage percentage is only 1.4 per cent. Yesterday, four lakh doses have arrived. I've been informed that we have around six lakh doses with us," he said.

Read | False start likely for Covid-19 vaccination drive on May 1 in Karnataka

While Serum Institute of India manufactures 5-6 crore vaccine doses, Bharat Biotech manufactures 1-1.25 crore doses a month. Russia's Sputnik V, which will be manufactured by Dr Reddy's, is yet to come.

"I've been getting calls and messages asking where to go for vaccination tomorrow. Please don't visit hospitals tomorrow. We've not got information from Serum on when vaccines will be supplied," he added.

