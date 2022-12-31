Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra visits Brigade Road to check security measures on New Year's eve

Karnataka HM checks security measures on New Year's eve

Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra visited the celebration venue because the New Year celebrations were taking place after a gap of two years

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2022, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 23:26 ist
New Year's eve celebrations at Brigade Road and Church Street. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Brigade Road and MG Road on Saturday and inspected the security measures taken by the Bengaluru City Police for the New Year Celebrations.

Jnanendra reached Brigade Road around 10:15 pm. He and the senior officials, including CH Pratap Reddy, commissioner of police, patrolled a few places and spoke to the police officers deployed for security duty. 

According to sources, Jnanendra asked police to ensure people leave the place on time. At the same time, he asked the police not to be harsh on revellers. He visited the celebration venue because the New Year celebrations were taking place after a gap of two years.

Jnanendra also spoke to the Brigade Road association about the safety measures taken by them for their customers, including the Covid-19 guidelines issued to contain the spread of the infection.

