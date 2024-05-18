Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Raj Thackeray shares stage with Modi in Mumbai, speaks about Centre's 'courageous' decisions

Addressing the rally at the sprawling Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, Raj Thackeray, who has extended unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ruling allies in Maharashtra in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, listed out his expectations from the PM in his third term in office.