Karnataka minister warns of lockdown if rules flouted

The Minister was attending an event to distribute grocery kits to auto-rickshaw drivers and construction workers

  • Jul 05 2021, 00:47 ist
  Jul 05 2021
Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday warned of another lockdown if people don't follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. 

"New Covid cases may be coming down but that shouldn't lead to ignorance. People should wear mask, maintain social distance and get the vaccine. Or else, a lockdown will be inevitable in Karnataka," he said at an event to distribute grocery kits to auto-rickshaw drivers and construction workers in Bengaluru. 

