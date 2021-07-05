Karnataka minister warns of lockdown if rules flouted

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday warned of another lockdown if people don't follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Also read: Recoveries, vaccinations driving down Bengaluru’s Covid cases: Experts

"New Covid cases may be coming down but that shouldn't lead to ignorance. People should wear mask, maintain social distance and get the vaccine. Or else, a lockdown will be inevitable in Karnataka," he said at an event to distribute grocery kits to auto-rickshaw drivers and construction workers in Bengaluru.