KIA second in on-time departures among global airports

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been ranked second among the global airports in terms of on-time departure during 2022 in a list of top-performing airports and airlines, released by UK-headquartered aviation data analytics company Cirium.

Operating 2,01,897 flights during 2022, KIA clocked 84.08 per cent on-time departures. Haneda Airport in Tokyo at 90.33 per cent (373,264 flights) is at the number one position. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, at number 7, is the other Indian entry on the list.

Delta Air Lines is Cirium’s platinum award winner for global operational excellence, for the second successive year. Brazilian low-cost carrier Azul with 88.93 per cent on-time arrivals emerged as the top global airline, followed by Japan’s All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines with 88.61 per cent and 88 per cent on-time arrivals, respectively. None of the European carriers figured among the top 10.

Among the leading airlines in the Asia-Pacific region for the year, according to Cirium, were Indigo at 5 (84.11 per cent), AirAsia India at 6 (83.7 per cent), and Vistara at 9 (80.98 per cent). Thai AirAsia fared best in the category, with 91.56 per cent on-time arrivals. Oman Air with 91.38 per cent on-time arrivals emerged the leader in the Middle East and Africa sector.

An on-time flight is a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. With airports, on time denotes departing within 15 minutes of scheduled departure.