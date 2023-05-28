K'taka: Delivery boy drowns during fishing trip

A delivery boy tragically drowned in Mahal Chowdadenahalli Lake near Anekal on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal aka Gopi, 19, a resident of Mahal Chowdadenahalli village in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru district. Police said Gopal had gone to the lake along with his friends to catch fish.

Gopal's friends informed the villagers and the police about the incident. A Fire and Emergency Services team commenced a rescue operation on Saturday but was unable to find him. The personnel brought Gopal's body out of the lake on Sunday morning.

Gopal did not know how to swim. His friends told the police that they tried to save him but he had gone too deep inside the lake.

Sarjapura Police, initially, registered a missing person case. On Sunday, a case of unnatural death was registered. The body was handed over to Gopal's family after post-mortem.