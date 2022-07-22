Law student, cabbie by night, dies in head-on collision with bus in Bengaluru

In a freak accident, a 24-year-old final-year law student working as a part-time cab driver lost his life after he collided head-on with a bus near the Border Security Force (BSF) campus in Yelahanka Air Force Base, Ballari Road, on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Lohith Prasad, a resident of Kalya village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said Lohith was driving his father’s Maruti Swift Dzire and heading towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from the city.

When he was near the BSF campus, he lost balance and hit the central median around 3:15 am. The speeding car jumped the median and landed on the opposite lane before hitting a KSRTC bus heading towards the city.

Though the bus driver tried to apply brakes, he was unable to as the car suddenly hit the bus and it came to a halt only after moving for 50 meters along with the car.

The Yelahanka traffic police were alerted about the incident by passersby.

On reaching the spot, police found that Lohith had died on the spot as the car’s front portion was completely damaged. There were no passengers in the car.

The bus driver and the passengers were unhurt in the accident. The bus was coming from Mantralaya.

Lohith was a final-year law student at a college in VV Puram. He used to work as a cab driver at night.

A case has been registered against Lohith.

His body was given to his family after a post-mortem. Yelahanka police are investigating.