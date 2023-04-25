Many trains to skip Bengaluru Cantonment railway station today

Many trains will not stop at Bengaluru Cantonment on Tuesday due to line and power blocks for the insertion of a girder on line number 3 at the Bengaluru yard.

These include Train No 16022 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, Train No 16593 KSR Bengaluru-Nanded Daily Express, Train No 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Special, Train No 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express Special, and Train No 16521 Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express Special.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cantonment to get four new platforms by April

Train No 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express will terminate at Whitefield. Train No 16594 Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will terminate at Yelahanka.

Train No 06532 Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express Special will terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment. Train No 06531 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli MEMU Express Special will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment.