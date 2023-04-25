Many trains to skip B'luru Cantt railway station today

Many trains to skip Bengaluru Cantonment railway station today

Train No 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express will terminate at Whitefield

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2023, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 03:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Many trains will not stop at Bengaluru Cantonment on Tuesday due to line and power blocks for the insertion of a girder on line number 3 at the Bengaluru yard.

These include Train No 16022 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, Train No 16593 KSR Bengaluru-Nanded Daily Express, Train No 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Special, Train No 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express Special, and Train No 16521 Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express Special.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cantonment to get four new platforms by April

Train No 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express will terminate at Whitefield. Train No 16594 Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will terminate at Yelahanka.

Train No 06532 Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express Special will terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment. Train No 06531 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli MEMU Express Special will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Cantonment railway station

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 