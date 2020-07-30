Markets come alive for Varamahalakshmi

Markets across Bengaluru witnessed a sudden rush and brisk sales on Wednesday ahead of Varamahalakshmi, after months of a slump in business.

Despite the looming threat of Covid-19, people came out in large numbers to shop for festival essentials. The closure of KR Market due to Covid-19 resulted in a heavy rush at markets in Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, Gandhi Bazaar, Jayanagar, and Sarakki. But the shuttering of Bengaluru’s biggest market and the shifting of business centres away from densely populated areas had an adverse impact on the prices, especially those of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The prices of two key festive flowers — Kanakambara (Crossandra) and Sevanthige (Chrysanthemum) — have almost doubled than the normal fare.

Kanakambara, earlier sold for Rs 200 to Rs 250 for half a kilo, is now selling for Rs 550 to Rs 600. The prices of Sevanthige have shot up due to an apparent lack of supply from farmers, said Janardhan Rai, a resident of JP Nagar.

Muniraju, a flower seller in Gandhi Bazaar, said farmers had reduced the supplies because the big markets are closed. “Only a few traders are buying directly from farmers on the outskirts of the city and selling the produce at makeshift facilities. This has led to a surge in the prices."

The prices of fruits have also gone up considerably.

“Mosambi, which was available for Rs 30 to Rs 40, is now selling for Rs 60 to Rs 80. Bananas cost Rs 75 to Rs 90 per kilogram. Pomegranate is being sold at Rs 130 to Rs 150 per kg,” said Pushpalatha, a resident of Uttarahalli.

The high prices, however, failed to dampen the festive spirit. Thousands of people are flocking to the markets across the city and making festival purchases.