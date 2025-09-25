Menu
Govt inks contract with HAL for procurement of 97 Tejas jets for IAF

A contract was signed with the HAL for 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft- Mk1A with associated equipment for the IAF at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes), the ministry said.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 10:07 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 10:07 IST
India NewsHindustan Aeronautics LimitedTejas

