<p>New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday sealed a Rs 62,370 crore deal with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindustan-aeronautics-limited">Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) </a>to procure 97 Tejas light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force.</p>.<p>The signing of the contract came over a month after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi green-lighted the mega procurement.</p>.<p>It is the second such contract awarded to the state-run aerospace behemoth.</p>.<p>In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF.</p>.<p>A contract was signed with the HAL for 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft- Mk1A with associated equipment for the IAF at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes), the ministry said.</p>.<p>The advanced jet will feature Swayam Raksha Kavach and control actuators, with over 64 per cent indigenous content and 67 new indigenous items, it said.</p>.<p>The deliveries will start in 2027-28, it said.</p>.<p>The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters.</p>.<p>The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons have gone down to 31 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.</p>.<p>Tejas is a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.</p>