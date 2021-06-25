Modi will lay foundation stone for Bengaluru suburban rail project: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru suburban rail project in three months, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

The doubling of Hosur and Channasandra railway lines will be completed by 2023, the CM said.

Inspecting the railway works being carried out between Bengaluru Cantonment and Heelalige, the chief minister said that the work on the doubling of Baiyappanahalli-Hosur railway lines (Rs 499 crore) and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra (Rs 315 crore) had commenced in October 2020 and would be completed by December 2023.

Yediyurappa said the suburban rail project, estimated to cost Rs 15,760 crore, would connect the surrounding towns to the Bengaluru airport.

"It's a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With his blessing, the foundation-laying for our long-pending project will happen in three months. I am going to invite him and I am confident he will come here for the ceremony," he said.

The chief minister said the state government had already released Rs 400 crore for the project in the 2020-21 budget.

"The Centre has also allowed us to borrow Rs 7,400 crore," he added.