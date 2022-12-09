Museum of innovation experience to be set up in Bengaluru

A museum celebrating the state’s history and innovation will be set up in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BLR Design Week conference, Bommai said the museum will motivate the future generation and will attract international tourists. It will also be synchronised with greenery.

The second edition of the Design Week Conference, hosted by the Bengaluru chapter of the Association of Designers of India, has been sponsored by the state government and the BBMP. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Pearl Academy, and Chitrakala Parishath are event partners.

The conference addresses multiple themes like enterprise, sustainability, creativity, and safety of Bengaluru.

During the event, Bommai said Bengaluru’s man-made problems must be resolved. “Infrastructure planning comes with the challenge of designing without disturbing the existing infrastructure. Redesigning Bengaluru’s interconnected lakes and lake system is another challenge,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and PWD Minister C C Patil also attended the event.

“The conference gives a platform for the people of Bengaluru to showcase what they have learnt over the past few years. Through this conference, we aim to showcase what Bengaluru, as a city, can contribute to the world,” said Nandini, general secretary of the Association of Designers of India (Bengaluru chapter).